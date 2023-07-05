TRNSMT 2023: The 20 best bars, cafes and restaurants near Glasgow Green

Here’s some of the best places to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat before heading to TRNSMT this weekend

Glasgow Green is once again preparing to welcome thousands of concertgoers this weekend as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the sixth time having first started back in 2017.

A number of huge acts are set to perform on the main stage over the three days as nineties icons Pulp return to Glasgow for the first time in over 20 years along with George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Royal Blood amongst others.

Whether you are looking to get the party started early with a few drinks or get some food before heading down to TRNSMT, we have you covered with 20 of the best bars, cafes and restaurants near to Glasgow Green.

1 . Saint Luke’s Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by before heading to TRNSMT. They have a terrific beer garden space and a great range of food and drinks with it only being a stone’s throw from Glasgow Green. Photo: Google

2 . 226 Gallowgate Found on the Gallowgate, the bar serves a brilliant pint of Tennent’s with the bar being used to concertgoers as many head there before gigs at The Barrowlands.

3 . Mono Cafe Bar Mono is a hidden gem in Glasgow with it being home to one of the city’s best record stores - Monorail Music. The bar has a great selection of drinks and serves delicious homemade food that is free from animal produce. Photo: Google Maps

4 . McChuills McChuills is the ultimate place to head to if you are looking for a good selection of tunes before heading to TRNSMT. They are having a party all weekend with the Stoned Immaculate playing live from 7,30pm on Saturday night for FREE!