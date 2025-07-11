The full list of prices for drinks have been revealed for TRNSMT 2025

Festival-goers seeking cold pints will pay £6.75 as prices rise compared to last year's event. A pint of Carlsberg will cost 25p more than last year. For those looking for cider, a pint of Somersby Cider will cost you £6.95.

If you're not drinking at TRNSMT but still fancy something resembling a beer, this year you can grab a Carlaberg 0.0% for £5.20. Prices for soft drinks have also been revealed, Pepsi and7 UP Zero both available.

Glasgow Green is fully geared up for this year’s festival with sets from 50 Cent, Fontaines D.C. and Snow Patrol. Revellers will be in need of cool refreshments with temperatures set to reach the high 20s.

Those looking to pick up a pizza have no shortage of options, with five different vendors, offering pizzas. Prices range from £12.50 to £15.50.

If burgers are more your thing then there are plenty to choose from. Seven burger vendors are set to be on-site this year, with prices between £9.50 and £13 - although additional items will of course increase the price.

Beer and cider

Carlsberg Pilsner (pint) £6.75

Somersby Cider (pint) £6.95

Carlsber 0.0% (330ml) £5.50

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Blackberry (330ml) £7.20

Mango (330ml) £7.20

Green apple (330ml) £7.20

Raspberry (330ml) £7.20

Spirits and mixers

Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka (25ml) £8

Gordon's London Dry Gin (25ml) £8

Captain Morgan's Dark Rum (25ml) £8

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml) £8

Johnnie Walker Black Label (25ml) £8

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml) £12

Vodka & Rockstar Energy Drink (25ml) £10.20

Mixers include ginger beer, Pepsi Max, R White's Lemonade, soda water, pineapple juice, pink grapefruit soda and tonic.

Pre-mixed drinks

Smirnoff Miami Peach & Lemonade (250ml) £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush & Lemonade (250ml) £9

Captain Morgan x Pepsi MAX (250ml) £9

Gordon's Gin & Tonic (250ml) £9

Johnnie Walker & Lemonade (250ml) £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (440ml) £9

Wines

Single serve, white, red and rose (187ml) £8

Rockstar Energy Drinks

Tropical Guava (250ml) £4

Peach Zero Sugar (330ml) £4

Original (250ml) £4

Water (500ml) £2.60

Pepsi (330ml) £3.15

7 UP Zero (330ml) £2.95

J20 Orange & Passionfruit (250ml) £3.50