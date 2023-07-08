TRNSMT Saturday Weather: Will it rain on Glasgow Green today?

What’s the weather going to be like on Glasgow Green today?

TRNSMT Festival 2023 is upon us, with the first day out of the way and the rain staying off for the most part throughout the day - how is the weather for Saturday July 8 shaping up?

Huge acts are set to play the stage’s all day, from The Mary Wallopers at the King Tut’s to Sam Fender headlining and closing out the main stage.

This year’s TRNSMT is shaping up to be one of the best yet - it’s the sixth time the festival has been held in Glasgow and seen acts like Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, and Liam Gallagher grace the main stage at Glasgow Green.

What is the weather forecast for TRNSMT, Saturday, Day 2 on July 8?

Most of the day will stay hot, particularly in the afternoon where the temprature will sit around 20 degrees, before dropping to around 15 degrees at the close of the festival. Rain is incredibly likely to begin falling in the afternoon, so festival-goers can expect some light to moderate showers throughout the day, for a full-run down, check below!

7am to 10am: Sunny and a gentle breeze with a chance of light showers

1pm to 3pm: A small chance of rain and a moderate breeze

4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze