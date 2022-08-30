TV and Radio presenter Jennifer Reoch gets on her bike to help end homelessness

Jennifer Reoch, TV and radio presenter for Heart, will join the cycling campaign by Social Bite to help end homelessness.

TV and radio presenter, Jennifer Reoch, will be joining hundreds of fellow fundraising cyclists to take on Social Bite’s Break the Cycle challenge on Sunday 4 September.

The former Miss Scotland star will be pedalling the 60-mile route from Scotstoun Stadium in the west end of Glasgow through to BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh with team captains Sir Chris Hoy and Glasgow Warriors’ Managing Director, Al Kellock.

With a variety of distances of new routes, including new 20 or three-mile options - Break the Cycle will see cyclists of all abilities choose their route to raise vital funds to help people experiencing homelessness.

Social Bite is one of the leading social enterprises in Scotland in employing people experiencing homelessness and extreme barriers to employment as well as being the largest provider of free freshly made food in the UK to those in need.

The ‘break the cycle’ event aims to break the cycle of homelessness by helping fund the necessary work that Social Bite does in Scotland.

To find out more or sign-up you can visit: breakthecycle.co.uk

To donate and support Jennifer campaign visit: https://breakthecycle.enthuse.com/pf/jennifer-reoch

Undefined: gallery

1. Jennifer Reoch for Break the Cycle Photo Sales

2. Jennifer Reoch will cycle 60 miles from Glasgow to Edinburgh Photo Sales

3. The 60 mile route starts at Scotstoun Stadium all the way to Murrayfield in Edinburgh Photo Sales

4. New routes have been added to this years break the cycle to make the event more inclusive and accessible Photo Sales