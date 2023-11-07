Two Doors Down is back for a seventh season with the return of none other than Cathy herself

Glasgow’s sitcom is back! Two Doors Down will release the first episode of their seventh season later this month.

Fans of the Glaswegian domestic-life sitcome will be able to enjoy fresh new episodes of the comedy show on BBC One, Friday November 24, at 9:30pm.

Starring the likes of Elaine C. Smith as Christine O’Neal, beloved for her role as Mary Nesbitt in Rab C. Nesbitt, who earlier this year revealed that the seventh series was filmed this summer after being commisioned by the BBC back in January.

The BBC made the announcement back on June 12 2023 that one of their most popular characters on the Glasgow sitcom, would be returning to the show after missing out on the sixth series.

Ian, Alan, Michelle, Colin Eric, Cathy, Gordon, Christine and Beth

That returning character is none other than Doon Mackichan, who played the beloved Cathy in Two Doors Down from 2013 to 2022 - until she decided to quit the role back in September of 2022 to focus on other acting roles. One of the best-loved characters on the show, her absence was sorely missed.

Doon Mackichan said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth - get a bottle open.”

It was explained in the context of the show that Cathy’s husband Colin was left forelorn and listless as Cathy had left for a new life in Sharm El Sheikh. The neighbours rallied round to support him at his lowest - now the seventh series will revolve around Cathy’s return, and how the neighbours will take to welcoming her back.

Carlyle created Two Doors Down with Gregor Sharp

Two Doors Down has steadily built a fan base that has consistently grown with each series. The most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience to date with 2.8million viewing the special across 30 days on all screens. This marked the show’s highest audience since its launch in 2013. The BBC confirmed that another Christmas special edition of Two Doors Down will broadcast this year.