Police are not treating the incident as suspicous.

A gas canister exploding at the Christmas Market in St Enoch square has resulted in two people being hospitalised.

Emergency services - including two ambulances and three fire engines - attended the scene today Monday December 5. The incident seems to have occured at or around a food stall - as Police taped off the area towards the back end of the Christmas Market.

Two patients were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in two ambulances. The incident is not being treated as suspicous by Police - putting to rest social media rumours that the explosion was linked to the suspicous item that closed Glasgow Airport for six hours today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of an explosion involving a gas canister at a food stall in St Enoch Square in Glasgow around 11am on Monday December 5.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area has been closed off while work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

