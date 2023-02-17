Two U-shaped flat blocks likely to be built near Ibrox Stadium

The developer wants to build two four-storey U-shaped blocks next to Ibrox Stadium

Plans to build 160 flats next to Ibrox Stadium are set to get the go ahead as council officials have recommended they can be approved.

Merchant Homes wants to build two four-storey U-shaped blocks, each containing 80 flats, on the Albion car park off Edmiston Drive and Broomloan Road.

It has told the council that there is “an agreement in place with a social housing provider” and the application added “all of the flats are intended for social rent”.

Six objections to the scheme have been submitted, with neighbours opposed to loss of car parking.

The developers said the red colour of the two blocks would match the main stand at Ibrox. The site, owned by Rangers, has been used for matchday parking since the 1980s and was previously home to a training ground for the club.

Before then, it was the Albion Greyhound Stadium and Merchant Homes’ plans stated: “The historical and current association with sports on the site is something we are keen to express in our design for the new development.”

The new U-shaped flats will be built next to Ibrox stadium

They added: “Our ambition for the Albion site is to create a residential development that is both sympathetic to, and celebratory of, the history of the area.”

Glasgow’s planning committee is expected to make a decision on the application when it meets on Tuesday.

Objections from neighbours focused on “inadequate” parking provision, including a lack of space for coaches on matchdays, and the impact of the development on the area.

Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council said infrastructure in the area is “stressed” and further traffic “will exacerbate the already unacceptable daily traffic jams and traffic congestion”.

“The area seizes up an hour before and an hour after matches, to the considerable detriment of residents and businesses in the area,” it added.

One resident said: “This will inevitably lead to more cars trying to park in the neighbouring streets. This is totally unfair on the local residents and completely disregards their needs.”

However, council officials reported Rangers will provide replacement parking across five separate car parks within the stadium campus. There will be a total loss of 89 car parking spaces across the campus.

The developers are planning to provide 107 car parking spaces as part of the housing plan.

Planning officials also reported a transport assessment submitted by the applicant, which included details on parking and traffic flow, was deemed “acceptable”.

If the plans are approved, Merchant Homes would pay £34,420 to the council as there is a “shortfall” in the provision of children’s play space.