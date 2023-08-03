Register
UCI Cycling World Championships: All road closures ahead of Flag Day at Celtic Park

Roads will be closed in Glasgow on Saturday 5 August meaning Celtic supporters should plan ahead with their journey

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:03 BST

Celtic Football Club has adviced that supporters should be cautious of road closures in Glasgow this weekend due to the UCI Cycling World Championships ahead of their match against Ross County at Celtic Park on August 5.

Road closures are likely to impact supporters’ journey time to and from the stadium meaning that fans should plan ahead before heading to the match.

Public transport has been effected by the event meaning that First Bus will be running with diverted routes throughout Glasgow - but expect longer journeys. Passengers are encouraged to check the app or website to check route changes, allow extra time, and plan ahead. Glasgow CIty Council have encouraged the use of rail with fans able to get off at the nearby Dalmarnock, Bridgeton or Duke Street train stations.

Check all the major routes in Glasgow’s city centre and east end below.

