‘Unsafe’ wind conditions delay arrival of new £29.5m Govan-Partick bridge

Wind has delayed the arrival of part of a £29.5m bridge which will connect Govan and Partick.

The main span of the bridge was due to arrive at Yorkhill Quay today after completing its journey from the Netherlands.

However, the port authority has advised wind conditions would make that unsafe, and the barge carrying the bridge will be berthed at Ocean Terminal in Greenock.

If weather conditions allow, the barge could arrive at Yorkhill Quay tomorrow (October 14).

The new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Clyde will connect Water Row in Govan with Pointhouse Quay in Partick, and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

It is hoped it will create jobs, apprenticeship and training opportunities for the communities on either side.

Constructed in Belgium, the main span of the bridge was transported along canals to Holland, where the pylon and cabling was installed. It left Westdorpe on October 7.

The span is six metres wide and was made in two parts: the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and which will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.