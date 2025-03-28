Updated Glasgow bus tour route to explore cities 'hidden gems'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An open-top bus company is offering a new tour of Glasgow, highlighting its hidden gems and maritime history.

City Sightseeing Glasgow, which operates the city's bus tours throughout the year, will introduce its revised yellow route on Friday April 4. The updated route will cover more of Glasgow's cultural heritage, include storytelling about the city’s shipbuilding history and local artists hub with new stops at The Govan Stones, Fairfield Museum, and The Hidden Lane on Argyle Street.

The route includes; Glasgow Cathedral, Tennents Brewery, the Barrowlands, Celtic Park, Bridgeton Bandstand, West Brewery, The Barras Market, The Govan Stones, Fairfield Museum, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Science Centre, SEC, Clydeside Distillery, Riverside Museum, Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Hidden Lane, Argyle Street, and Blythswood Square.

Visitors will have the flexibility to hop on and off at any stop and can easily switch between the red and yellow routes at key interchange points such as George Square, Glasgow Cathedral, Merchant City, The Barras Market, Clydeside Distillery, and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Richy Graham, operations manager at City Sightseeing Glasgow, stated, " We're thrilled to expand our yellow tour route, bringing people to exciting new destinations like The Govan Stones and the Fairfield Museum.

“We're also pleased to be adding stops at Argyle Street, renowned for its diverse mix of shops, cafes, and bars, and The Hidden Lane, a hub for local artists. “We’re confident our new additions will provide visitors with a greater experience of Glasgow's history and culture."

Councillor Richard Bell said: “The inclusion of The Govan Stones and Fairfield Museum in City Sightseeing Glasgow’s yellow route is a great opportunity for visitors to delve into Govan’s rich heritage. But also, to experience the history of Glasgow and the west of Scotland. The Govan Stones and Fairfield Museum are genuine hidden gems and their inclusion on the Sightseeing tour can bring their stories to a whole new audience and help put Govan on the destination map.”

Pictured L-R: Councillor Richard Bell, Richy Graham (operations manager at City Sightseeing Glasgow) and Frazer Capie (Project Development OfficerGovan Heritage Trust) | Jamie Simpson

Pat Cassidy at The Govan Stones and Fairfield Museum, added: "We are thrilled to have our attractions included in City Sightseeing Glasgow's yellow route. This new stop will undoubtedly bring more visitors to explore the history and culture embedded in Govan." The yellow tour will operate daily from 9:45 am to 5:55 pm, starting and concluding at George Street.

“The leisurely 95-minute journey includes 24 hop-on, hop-off stops, perfect for immersing oneself in the city's atmosphere throughout the spring and summer months (April to September). Tour tickets can be used on both the red and yellow routes and can be purchased online, directly on the bus, or from the City Sightseeing Glasgow team at George Square.”