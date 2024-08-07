'Very stressful' confessions of a Glasgow delivery cyclist

A Glasgow delivery cyclist has admitted it can be “very stressful” navigating roads in the city safely as well as dealing with aggression from drivers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced cyclist Andrew Taylor said a driver tried to force him into railings recently in the south side and recommends certain roads to avoid including the Switchback Road to Anniesland.

It comes as charity Sustrans release survey results today revealing how couriers on two wheels want to see improvements to dangerous travel conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad of two Andrew who works for Velo-City Deliveries said although he finds the job “great” as he is a keen cyclist he has suffered verbal abuse, drivers passing too closely and having items thrown at him.

Andrew, from north Glasgow, said: “There is some good (active travel) infrastructure but we need joined up thinking.”

“A first step would be clear cycle ways to every school. “We need infrastructure on the Switchback that goes through town the way you would like to commute. It can be very stressful. It is difficult and there are certain roads I would recommend not going on.”

Calling for a change in culture, he added: “It is about infrastructure supporting people commuting to work. Cities seem to be designed for cars, not people. If you live in Scotland we can’t be afraid of going to the shop for a mile in the rain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising one particular cycle way, Andrew said: “It is good more cycle paths are coming. Victoria Road is a terrific cycle path supporting commuters coming from the south side into the city. It is a well designed cycle path.”

A delivery rider on a pavement in Glasgow city centre

He points out how Great Western Road needs improvements and said cycle paths also need to be maintained as they can be covered in leaves and water.

Andrew insists there is room for cars and bicycles but said motorists need more information on helping those on two wheels stay safe.

He added: “It would be good if we could choose a healthy and sustainable form of travel without fear for our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through being a cycle courier, Andrew said he “wants to show we can have less pollution and traffic jams”, with bike rather than vehicle deliveries better for the environment.

But despite the positive impacts he still encounters aggression on the road.

About a month ago during a road rage incident, a driver tried to force him into railings and Andrew had to cycle into oncoming traffic to escape him.

A total of 163 delivery cyclists working in Glasgow and Edinburgh were surveyed by Sustrans revealing they issues they face published in a report today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among issues they suggested better-connected, wider cycle routes, segregation from traffic with clear markings, improved road maintenance, speed limit and highway code enforcement and more cycle aware education for road users.

More dropped kerbs have also emerged as useful for couriers so they can easily access businesses where they are dropping off.

Andrew along with other couriers have also had issues fitting cargo bikes with trailers into bike lanes.

It leads to delivery cyclists having to use the road, which Andrew said annoys some drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what would make it easier to deliver by cycle, the removal of barriers, more cycle parking and clearer signage were found to be the top solutions.

The Sustrans research also found that better access to toilets, more shade or shelter and water fountains would make the jobs of cycle couriers at least a little more comfortable. Designated hubs for riders to connect would also be welcome the survey revealed as staff work independently.

Karen McGregor, Scotland Director at Sustrans, said: “While most previous studies have focused on leisure cycling and commuting, few have investigated the needs and concerns of delivery cyclists. These findings shed more light on a growing sector which is under represented in research.

“To accommodate the growing demand for delivery cyclists, good quality travel infrastructure is essential. Their workplace is on their bikes, navigating urban roads and paths, and they are entitled to safe and pleasant working conditions, just like everybody else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow City Council is on a mission to add 270 kilometres of cyle routes in the city.

To download the ‘Delivery Cyclists: Insights into an overlooked demographic’ report, visit sustrans.org.uk.

The report was conducted by the charity Sustrans and funded by Transport Scotland.