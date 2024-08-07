Glasgow gay nightclub puts forward plans for Pride mural in Merchant City
A popular gay nightclub in Glasgow’s Merchant City has filed for planning permission for a new pride mural on the façade of their building.
Hopefully staying in place for a year and in time for Pride 2025, if granted planning permission by Glasgow City Council, the mural will be in place above the main entrance of AXM on 90 Glassford Street.
The mural would be painted by Shoreditch (London) based design company Global Street Art. The design has not been commissioned as of yet, though we can expect the design to look similar to other Pride murals completed by the company, with branding applied in the way of sponsorship by AXM and potentially other Pride sponsors.
The mural would be hand painted and temporary for a 12 month period, covering the upper two floors of AXM measuring 7.3 metres in height and 12 metres in width, with the wall being repainted after the 12 month period.
The planning application was received by Glasgow City Council on Wednesday, July 17 2024, has no comments either in favour or against, and is currently pending consideration by Glasgow City Council.
