Batgirl, which was filmed in Glasgow, will no longer be released.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warner Bros. Discovery has shelved Batgirl, according to the New York Post.

Filmed in Glasgow, Batgirl starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, with Brendan Fraser playing the villain, Firefly. Michael Keaton was set to return to play Batman.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin is pictured with Batman in the mural. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Batgirl was to be the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe and was filmed entirely in Glasgow after the city council agreed to incentivise the production with a £150,000 grant.

According to the New York Post the film cost a reported $70 million and was so poorly received by test audiences that it has been shelved and will not be in cinemas or HBO Max, as was expected.

Filming took place in various locations in Glasgow earlier this year, with the disused railway tunnel at the Botanics being opened for the movie. Filming also saw the Merchant City be transformed, with many streets closed for weeks.