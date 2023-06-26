Watch: All Pride of Scotland Award 2023 winners from in and around Glasgow

Last week GlasgowWorld attended the Pride of Scotland Awards 2023 - an annual award show that brings some of the biggest Scottish celebrities together to honour the people who have done their country proud this year.

Hosted in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms in the centre of the capital - in attendence was Brian Cox, fresh off of the release of the final season of Succession, Greg Hemphill and Sanjeev Kohli of Still Game, Elaine C Smith, David McGowan, Graeme Souness, Ruby Barker, Libby Clegg, Charlene Boyd, Gavin Mitchell, Janey Godley,, Laura Anderson, Tallia Storm, and many more.

We spoke with a number of these celebs to get their thoughts on the award winners this year - you can check out what they had to say in our video at the top of this article.

Sanjeev Kohli said, “I am thrilled to be presenting the 2023 Pride of Scotland Awards alongside Elaine. This year’s winners have truly exemplified the resilience, compassion, and determination that make Scotland proud - it’s going to be a very special night indeed.”

There were two winners from Glasgow and one from Renfrew this year - you can read their stories below!

Steven McCluskey, Bikes for Refugees Scotland - Special Recognition Award

When Steven McCluskey, 60, met a young asylum-seeker called Yaman in 2016, it was a moment that changed both of their lives. Yaman had fled the conflict in Syria, arriving in Scotland with no possessions beyond the clothes on his back.

He asked Steven, who worked for a mental health charity at the time, how he would go about having a beaten-up old bike fixed.

“It quickly became obvious what a difference having the bike made to his life. He was not allowed to work and could not claim benefits,” recalls Steven.

“The bike meant he could explore his new home but also a means of transport so he could meet with the Home Office and discuss his claim.”

Steven founded Bikes for Refugees in 2017 and his band of volunteers in Edinburgh and Glasgow have since refurbished and passed on more than 1,800 bikes to asylum-seekers across Scotland, who they call New Scots as a symbol of solidarity and welcome.

This simple act has a transformational power to connect these isolated new locals with communities, vital services and make friends. Some also train as bike mechanics to aid the service.

Another joy of Bikes for Refugees, says Steven, has been introducing a number of women to cycling for the very first time.

Roseann Gibson - Outstanding Bravery

Roseann, 64, was working in her family's Renfrew newsagent with her nephew Christopher, when a man wearing a balaclava and wielding a claw hammer burst in and ordered staff to hand over the takings.

Christopher, who was behind the till, threw a bundle of newspapers at him, giving 4ft 11in Roseann, who had been chatting to an elderly customer, the chance to knock him to the ground. Christopher then jumped over the counter and together the pair fought to disarm and restrain the attacker.

Roseann pulled off his balaclava, recognising the would-be robber as a former customer, and sat on him until police arrived.

Officers later discovered the attacker was also carrying a knife. He admitted attempted robbery and threatening violence at Glasgow Crown Court.

Roseann said: “I managed to get the guy down using the side of my body. It was pretty hard - he was trying to get up. When I watched the CCTV back I was shocked. I can’t believe I did it.

“You always get dafties but this is the first time something as bad as this has happened.”

Roy Cox OBE, Sense Scotland - Lifetime Achievement

Roy was inspired to help children and families affected by deafblindness after his daughter Cheryl was born with the condition.

There was little support available and he feared she would spend her life in an institution, until he linked up with a small group of parents of children with similar needs in Strathclyde.

Together, they formed a charity called Sense Scotland in 1985 and started to put pressure on their local council for more support. As a result the first school in Britain for deafblind children was opened in Glasgow.

Cheryl was one of the first people in Scotland to benefit from specialist education and touch signing allowed her to communicate with her family for the first time.

Roy took over as chair in 1993. Under his leadership, the charity grew into a national service supporting thousands of people with services including supported living, day and respite care, and a range of specialist programmes including early years and advice for families.

Roy, 74, says: “When Cheryl was born she couldn’t breastfeed or bottle feed. We were then told she was going to be deaf and blind. We felt totally alone. Our dream in the early days was to have the ability to express our feelings and love for our daughter.”