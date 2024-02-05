WATCH: Barras’ vintage clothing shop El Presidente expands to new premise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

El Presidente, one of the Barras Market’s most renowned vintage streetwear specialists, has expanded their collection and opened a new shop. Straying just a stones throw from the original London Road unit, the vendor has converted the premise on the opposite side of the Gallowgate at 5 McFarlane Street next door to Ho Lee Fook.

The new venture means the business can now trade beyond the Barras’ regular opening times which is currently Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm. El Presidente is best known for their trademark balaclavas and also stocks hand-picked pre-loved Adidas, Nike and Levi garments.

The London Road unit is running as usual and the new shop will open from Thursday to Sunday 11am to 7pm until at least spring when the vendors hope to extend the hours.

Founder of El Presidente, Matty, said: “A little opportunity arose at the beginning of December for me to take on a unit that I could trade for more than two days a week from. I love the Barras, I love London Road, I love what it’s done for El Presidente, I love the people we’ve met, I love the customers, I just love the vibe that we’re pushing with it. I loved it so much I thought ‘we’ve got to expand this man so let’s move it’s.