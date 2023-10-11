Cowpeople will open their first shop in the Barras at the end of this month!

It was announced today, Wednesday October 11, that a new ‘psychedelic rainbow old western saloon’ will be coming to the Barras soon.

Brought to Glasgow by the popular stall ‘Cowpeople’ on the Sustainable Fashion Row in the Barras market, the new shop will have its own dedicated space beyond

The new shop is expected to open in the next few weeks, and will offer cowboy and western accessories - a much needed service in the city after the closure of ‘Skinstyle Western Wear’ on the High Street near Trongate, which had been providing spurs, boots, and other accesories for Glaswegian cowboys and cowgirls since 1985.

Cowpeople offers, amongst other western accessories, authentic vintage cowboy boots

It seems a new wave of Western Americana is hitting Glasgow - if we also consider the wildly popular renovation of Maggie May’s on Trongate into Maggie’s Rock n’ Rodeo western themed bar to represent the cultural zeitgeist of the city.

Cowpeople has seen similar success and popularity since it opened in the Barras last March - so much so that they’re able to upgrade to a fully-fledged shop. The new shop, which will also be located in the Barras Market, will feature, amongst other things: a sitting area, a changing room, and even a life-sized cow statue.

The life-size cow in question - which will feature on top of the new Cowpeople shop

Posting to Instagram, Cowpeople said of the new opening:”We are currently building the world’s first psychedelic rainbow old western saloon to serve as our new shop. We are here, we are queer and we are taking this to the next cowlevel!

“We’ve been secretly building the new shop in the Barras Market for weeks and we have a few more weeks to go. I really can’t thank y’all enough for making my dream a Texas-sized reality.

Dolly Parton is an important part of the Cowpeople aesthetic, and her visage graces the stall every weekend - often adorned in different western accessories up for sale

“If you’ve enjoyed the pop-up market stall version of Cowpeople, the full shop will really be a treat.”