Watch: Meet the participants preparing for this year’s Great Scottish Run

Scotland’s biggest running event is returning this weekend.

Glasgow is gearing up to host the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024 this Sunday (6 October) which will see over 30,000 participants combat a 10k or half marathon, some for charities close to their hearts and some just for fun.

Ahead of the event we caught up with some of the runners and heard more about the causes they’re raising money for.

Danielle Quinn, Hood Magazine

“I’m going to run 10k for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Last year I was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer, I did become really unwell but the team at the Beatson Charity had spotted this quite early and I actually had ten organs removed. That was just last December so I was just able to get me better and in my recovery I have been doing some running and I thought what better way to raise funds for the team who looked after me than a 10k.

“The Great Scottish Run - why would you want to run anywhere else. Glasgow’s an amazing city it’s so great to run around. I’ve done the hall marathon a couple of times but due to being in recovery I think 10k is going to be enough on this occasion.

“Hopefully I’ll still get to see a few sights just running the 10k.”

Cameron McAllister, Glasgow Warriors

“We are one of Scotland’s two professional rugby teams. For the last two years we have been running a campaign for the Children’s Hospital Charity called ‘Fighting For Our Families’. This year we’re targeting £85,000.

“We’ve got the backing of our players as well. Normally it’s us coming out and backing them but the tables have turned for this one and we’ve got them behind us which is really good.

“We’ve got a real drive to support our community. The number of people - players and staff - who have had the support of Glasgow Children’s Hospital. There’s so many of us, my daughter has used it. Everyone’s got a personal story connected to it as well.”

Katie Miller, Glasgow Warriors

“There’s a bit of buzz in the office when people are going out, comparing paces, if we got better than last time. Most people have each other on Strava.”

Erin, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

“We’re running for them because I was born prematurely and I want to raise awareness for their charity and other children like me to help those kids get running. We started running ten years ago with this run.

“It means so much to me because they helped me get better and they’ll hopefully help me in the future. It’s nice. I like the atmosphere.”