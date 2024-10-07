Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The release addresses a gap in the market for family resources and education that help plan for the holiday.

Ingrained in the fabric of Glasgow’s spirit is its diversity, people from a variety of backgrounds sharing aspects of different cultures as a tool to bring us closer and ultimately enrich the city’s social landscape. Almost 30,000 people living in Scotland identify as Hindu, the world’s oldest religion. Central to the practice is Diwali, the festival of light and biggest gala in Indian culture, traditionally a time for families and communities to come together, trade food, gifts and stories, to decorate homes and commemorate the belief that good conquers bad.

Historically teachings of Diwali have been limited in the Scottish education system - I personally only remember a few mentions of it in school. While this absence is down to a combination of factors underlying these is the lack of resources surrounding the festival presenting information in an engaging format.

Renu Bhardwaj has addressed this gap with her debut book ‘Celebrate Diwali’ presenting a collection of easy recipes, quick crafts and family-friendly activities themed around the festival responding to top search terms to aid in planning.

Speaking to Renu at the Social Hub following the launch she said it there is “no other books out there. It has so much, it’s got all the history, growing up around Diwali, the rituals. It’s an all rounder, great family book.”

While born in Manchester the author is based in Paisley with her husband and two children and works as a higher educator at the University of the West of Scotland while also running a food-focused Instagram account (@hey_renu) where she has built a strong following.

In recent years there has been a growing interest in the festival, particularly in the UK which is what sparked the idea and ‘Celebrate Diwali’ was published in 2024 by Penguin Random House.

“I actually manifested this book a few years ago. I remember going to Sauchiehall Street and trying to find a book to teach my kids, educate them, share with them the reasons behind Diwali so they can get involved and embrace it. There was nothing there apart from a Peppa Pig book and Mr Men book. I remember going home frustrated to my husband and saying I should write something.

“Now that I’m an adult and away from my family I appreciate and understand so much more about Diwali so I was absolutely ecstatic to be able to write a book. Hindus celebrate Diwali and everybody sees it as light over darkness. There’s a lovely fantasy story about it which is in the book.”

The holiday symbolises the return of Prince Rama, his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to their home city of Ayodhya following a 14-year exile and war where local people lit lamps along the path to help them find their way back.

“It’s when he managed to bring Sita back home to the village that’s when we share light over darkness and embrace that. What people done in the village was light the paths so he knew the way home, they would put candles and light them all around. Celebrating that a good person overcame the demon. We translate that to everyday language - good over bad - and I don’t think you have to be a Hindu to celebrate that.

“It’s the biggest festival in the Indian culture, Hindus and Sikhs celebrate it in their own way.“

The book is available to purchase here.