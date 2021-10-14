Glasgow temperatures are expected to dip significantly overnight on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

The temperature will start to decline on Thursday evening right through to Friday morning when motorists and people travelling to work will notice a ground frost in some parts.

Despite the biting Arctic chill it looks set to be end to end sunshine for Glasgow on Friday.

It will feel colder than normal on Friday but with sunny and dry conditions, it should make for a pleasant end to the working week for many Glaswegians.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Thursday October 14 to Monday October 18

Tonight:

A chilly and mostly clear night. With winds easing in the evening a frost is likely by dawn away from the coasts. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Friday:

Early frost leads into a dry, bright and fresh day with a lot of Autumnal sunshine and light winds, feeling chilly in the shade. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: