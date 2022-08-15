Glasgow is in for cooler weather with a thunderstorm is well on its way.

After a week of sweltering temperatures across the country, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms for Glasgow.

Many parts in the UK experienced another heatwave last week, which resulted in hosepipe bans in numerous regions as reservoir water levels reached alarming levels.

But the week for Glasgow is set to be milder, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted and temperatures are likely to drop even further.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The current hot weather will make way for a thundery breakdown from the west, which will spread south and east in the early part of next week.

“Ahead of this, isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”

Glasgow could experience thunderstorms this week

Here is everything you need to know about the yellow weather warning issued for Glasgow and what it means.

When is the thunderstorm coming to Glasgow in August 2022?

According to the Met Office , the yellow warning of thunderstorms for Glasgow will be in effect throughout Monday, August 15.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to take place from 11am and will last until 4pm, August 15, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

Heavy rain will then continue from 9pm until midnight.

What is the Yellow weather warning?

The Met Office says yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.

It said: “It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.”

For thunderstorms yellow warning, the Met Office said the flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, causing a danger to life with a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts might also occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Are there any flood warnings for Glasgow?

According to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), there are currently no flood warnings in place for Glasgow, but flood alerts have been issued across the city.

This includes:

Cambuslang Road and Morriston Park

Carmyle

Cleveden Park

Dalbeth

Dalmarnock Bridge

Glasgow Quay Walls

Kelvinbridge Underground

Pollok

Pollok Country Park

Pollokshaws

Renfrew

Shawlands, Langside and Cathcart

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow this week?

Monday, August 15

Today will be cooler and mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will grow from late morning through the afternoon. Winds are shifting to the north and getting a little stronger along the coasts and in the Isles. Maximum temperature 22°C.

Tonight, showers and longer periods of rain will continue, and there is a chance of storms in the evening. The winds from the north and northwest are getting stronger all over the Isles. Minimum temperature 10°C.

Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday will start out cloudy and rainy, but will gradually clear up as mostly dry, bright, and fresher weather comes in from the west. Fresh winds from the north are blowing hard in the west. Maximum temperature 21°C.

Wednesday, August 17 to Friday, August 19