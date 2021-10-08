Glasgow weather alert worse than first thought - heavy rain to last until Saturday

The weather alert was first issued by the Met Office earlier this week but was only due to last until 3.00pm on Friday however, the Met Office has since extended the warning from midnight on Thursday through to 12.00pm on Saturday.
“Rain will spread from the west during Wednesday evening, becoming persistent and heavy at times through Thursday and much of Friday before easing by Saturday afternoon,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.
“Accumulations of 40-70mm will build up quite widely with 100-150mm locally over high ground in Argyll and West Highland.
“There is some uncertainty as to which areas will see the largest totals, but rain should gradually turn less heavy during Saturday.”
What to expect:
Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife:
Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar:
Highland
Strathclyde:
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
Renfrewshire
West Dunbartonshire