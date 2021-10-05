The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of heavy rain close to Glasgow.

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between midnight on Thursday and 3.00pm on Friday.

“Rain will spread from the west during Wednesday evening, becoming persistent and heavy at times through Thursday and much of Friday,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“Accumulations of 40-70mm will build up quite widely with 100-150mm in a few spots in Argyll and West Highland.

“There is some uncertainty as to which areas will see the heaviest totals, but rain should gradually turn less heavy during Friday,” the Met Office added.

The alert applies to the following areas: Central, Tayside and Fife; Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

Strathclyde weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Dry with any thicker cloud through Lanarkshire clearing away, the cloud well broken at times with good clear spells. Winds easing and chilly by dawn with a few mist patches. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday:

It will be mainly dry and bright with some sunny spells. Cloud will thicken from the west with outbreaks of rain developing in the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: