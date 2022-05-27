Cloudy skies are to be expected during the weekend with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, we can expect dull cloudy skies in the region, slight chances of rain in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch - however, temperatures look to reach to a high of 16 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Sunday, the dull skies look to continue in all areas with some showers to be expected. Temperatures still look to remain in double figures, but are expected to decrease slightly sitting between 13 to 14 degrees celsius.