On Saturday, we can expect dull cloudy skies in the region, slight chances of rain in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch - however, temperatures look to reach to a high of 16 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, the dull skies look to continue in all areas with some showers to be expected. Temperatures still look to remain in double figures, but are expected to decrease slightly sitting between 13 to 14 degrees celsius.
As we look ahead of next week, some showers to be expected on Monday and Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, the dull skies look to be forecasted for us with temperatures looking to sit in double digits.