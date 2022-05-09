The Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner

The Jubilee weekend is just around the corner, and people will soon start celebration preparations for the event.

In the past, celebrations involved street parties and outdoor celebrations, particularly with the event taking place in the spring.

However, as we know, the weather doesn’t always take our plans into account. So, what will the weather look like for the Jubilee weekend in Glasgow?

Here’s our breakdown of the latest weather updates from the Met Office.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

People will be given an extra two days off work this year to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The bank holiday dates are Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, giving some a four day long weekend.

What is the weather forecast for the Jubilee weekend in Glasgow?

Thursday

Thursday is looking cloudy with 98% cloud cover. There will be some showers throughout the day, but they will ease off in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 14°C, and lows of 9°C as we move into the evening.

Friday

Friday will be dry but still fairly cloudy with 98% cloud cover.

Temperatures will hit highs of 14°C, and lows of 9°C as we move into the evening.

Saturday

The cloud is forecast to ease as we move into the weekend with the forecast being partly sunny.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs of 15°C, but will feel cooler in the evening with lows of 9°C.

Sunday

Sunday is set to be the best day of the long weekend with it being mostly sunny with some periods of clouds.

Temperatures will increase further with warmer highs of 17°C, and lows of 9°C in the evening.

What is the Met Office long-range forecast for the UK?

Saturday 14 May - Monday 23 May

Conditions are expected to be settled and dry for most parts of the UK with high pressure across the board and temperatures set to be just above average.

The high pressure is likely to slip away to the northeast during the first weekend of this period. This will allow for a southerly flow to develop across the UK and potentially draw in some warm air from the continent.

Temperatures will be widely above average and a hot spell is possible across the southern areas of the UK particularly.

Most areas will remain largely dry and fine, however, this will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Specifically for western areas of the UK in this period.

Monday 23 May - Monday 6 June

This period’s conditions look to be more unsettled and there is a potential for spells of rain or showers for most areas. Drier spells are also likely, particularly for the south.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average. Southern areas will see the warmest temperatures throughout this period.

In northern areas temperatures are likely to return to normal for this time of year.

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

Queen Elizabeth will mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Platinum Jubilee is an event that will commemorate The Queen being on the throne for 70 years.