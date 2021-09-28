Glasgow weather: Long spells of torrential rain and strong winds on the way

Here’s how the weather experts at the Met Office see the weather in Glasgow unfolding between now and Sunday.
Tuesday evening and tonight:
Showers continue across Argyll and towards the west coast through the evening, becoming lighter and more isolated overnight. Otherwise mainly dry with long clear spells developing and, with easing winds, turning chilly with a few mist patches inland. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
Wednesday:
A few showers continue towards the coast but most places dry with sunny spells. Cloud and winds in west increasing through the evening. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
An unsettled end to the week with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain and occasionally strong, mainly southwesterly winds.