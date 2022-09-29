The Met Office forecast suggests heavy rain on the way for parts of the UK in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Hurricane Ian has caused havoc throughout Florida, and is expected to cause strong winds and rain across parts of the UK, including Glasgow.

However, these conditions are expected as we move into the cooler autumn/winter seasons.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office , Chris Almond, said; “This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.

“The fast-moving system will bring strong gale force winds, locally in excess of 60mph, and heavy rain into the northwest before pushing quickly southeast through the day.

“We could see some minor impacts, such as surface water flooding or minor wind damage, as well as some short-lived impacts on ferry crossings, especially in exposed areas of western Scotland and eastern areas of Northern Ireland.

“Later in the day, parts of southeast England could experience winds of around 55mph, which may impact the English Channel too.”

So, will Glasgow see some of the effects of Hurricane Ian? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian is said to be one of the most powerful storms the US has ever endured.

The Hurricane slammed into the coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds reaching up to 150mph.

The conditions have caused mass disruption and damage across the state with airports closing and a hospital roof being blown off.

The category four hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm later on, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Ian is currently making its way north via Florida and the hurricane is expected to reach the Atlantic on Thursday morning.

On Friday, it is predicted to make landfall in Georgia and South Carolina. Virginia has declared a state of emergency, joining Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cuba’s western coast on Tuesday, September 27. After the island was thrown into total darkness, power has now been restored in certain sections.

What is the Met Office forecast for Glasgow?

Thursday, September 29

Tonight is expected to be mostly dry with clear spells with clouds developing throughout the evening.

Outbreaks of rain will spread east through the early hours with the rain becoming heavier and more persistent in western areas.

Southerly winds will get stronger also. Temperatures will hit lows of 7°C.

Friday, September 30

Friday will start off wet and windy with heavy and persistent rain as well as strong southerly winds.

Brighter and showery conditions will develop from early afternoon with winds also easing.

Temperatures will hit highs of 16°C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Sunny spells will be evident throughout this period with the occasional heavy rain, with the potential for thunder on Saturday.

Sunny spells will continue on Sunday with a few showers throughout.

