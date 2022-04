Glasgow can expect persistent shows over the next few days, as the temperature drops again.

Tuesday is look quite wet, and we can expect showers in the region. Temperatures to sit between 8 to 9 degrees.

Heading into Wednesday, the rain looks to continue over in the region. Temperatures do dip slightly to 6 degrees in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, however, other areas look to sit at 7 degrees celsius.

It can be hard to avoid puddles as the winter weather worsens (Photo: Shutterstock)