Glasgow weather: Showers expected despite hot weather, according to Met Office

On Tuesday, we can expect warm sunshine in the region with temperatures hitting double figures in all ares reaching to a high of 19 degrees celsius.
Moving on to the middle of the week on Wednesday, a wet day by the looks of it as we can expect showers in the region.
Temperatures do drop slightly in Milngavie, to 14 degrees however, other areas can still be expected to sit in double figures reaching to a high of 16 degrees.
As we look at the 5 day forecast, showers can be expected for Thursday which looks to follow on to Friday and the start of the weekend with temperatures still looking to remain in double digits.