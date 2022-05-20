Showers can be expected in some areas however, temperatures look to remain in double figures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking towards the weekend on Saturday, we can expect light showers in most of the region with Cumbernauld expecting dull skies. However, temperatures look to remain in double figures between 11 to 12 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Sunday, those showers look to continue in the region. However, temperatures still look to remain in double figures with Motherwell reaching to a high of 16 degrees.