Looking towards the weekend on Saturday, we can expect light showers in most of the region with Cumbernauld expecting dull skies. However, temperatures look to remain in double figures between 11 to 12 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, those showers look to continue in the region. However, temperatures still look to remain in double figures with Motherwell reaching to a high of 16 degrees.
5 day forecast: As we begin to look at the start of next week, those showers can still be expected to follow with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.