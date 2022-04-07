Glasgow weather: Slight chance of rain heading into the weekend

As we come to the end of our week on Friday, we can expect patchy rain in most of the area. However, Cumbernauld is showing clouds with no chance of rain and temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.
As we look ahead to the weekend, on Saturday, the clouds shift over the entire region - and there looks to be a slight chance of rain in all areas.
Cumbernauld reaches a high of 9 degrees, with other areas sitting between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.
On Sunday, we can expect clouds with no chance of showers. Monday those clouds look to be back and Tuesday, we can thankfully look forward to sunshine again.