Glasgow weather: Slight chance of rain heading into the weekend

Overcast conditions and rain could continue into the weekend.

As we come to the end of our week on Friday, we can expect patchy rain in most of the area. However, Cumbernauld is showing clouds with no chance of rain and temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.

As we look ahead to the weekend, on Saturday, the clouds shift over the entire region - and there looks to be a slight chance of rain in all areas.

Cumbernauld reaches a high of 9 degrees, with other areas sitting between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.

It could be raining this weekend.