Glasgow weather: Snow and light sleet expected in coming days

Snow and sleet are expected in the coming days, as temperatures continue to drop in Glasgow.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:11 pm

On Wednesday, it’s not looking great. We can expect snow in some parts of the region with Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing overcast conditions. Temperatures to sit between 5 to 6 degrees.

The feels like temperature in Glasgow tonight could be as low as 5.

Moving on to Thursday, we can expect showers in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, with clouds continuing to cover Cumbernauld and Motherwell. Temperatures do rise slightly to 7 degrees in the region.

As we move towards the end of the week, clouds are to be expected on Friday, and Saturday doesn’t look great with light snow to look out for. However on Sunday, we can hopefully look forward to sunshine with no rain.

