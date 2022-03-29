Glasgow weather: Snow and light sleet expected in coming days

Snow and sleet are expected in the coming days, as temperatures continue to drop in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, it’s not looking great. We can expect snow in some parts of the region with Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing overcast conditions. Temperatures to sit between 5 to 6 degrees.

The feels like temperature in Glasgow tonight could be as low as 5.

Moving on to Thursday, we can expect showers in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, with clouds continuing to cover Cumbernauld and Motherwell. Temperatures do rise slightly to 7 degrees in the region.