On Wednesday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region with no rain to be expected. Cumbernauld, will reach a high of 21 degrees, with other areas between 18 to 19 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, the clouds look to continue across the region with a slight chance of rain in all areas. Motherwell, can expect patchy showers but temperatures will reach a high of 22 degrees with other areas between 19 to 21 degrees celsius.
As we look towards the end of the week, more clouds and showers are to be expected but temperatures still look to remain in double digits, at a high of 18 degrees.