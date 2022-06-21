Light showers and clouds are expected in the region with temperatures still sitting in double figures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region with no rain to be expected. Cumbernauld, will reach a high of 21 degrees, with other areas between 18 to 19 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Thursday, the clouds look to continue across the region with a slight chance of rain in all areas. Motherwell, can expect patchy showers but temperatures will reach a high of 22 degrees with other areas between 19 to 21 degrees celsius.