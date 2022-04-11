We can expect double digit temperatures all week, hitting a high of 16 degrees celcius on Sunday.
Despite the warmer weather, we will also be seeing overcast conditions and spots of rain.
Today (Monday) is expected to be mostly bright, with the rain starting around 6pm.
That bad weather should continue into Tuesday, before things improve on Wednesday.
While cloud cover is expected for most of the week, the Met Office predicts that we’ll get highs of 15 degrees on Saturday and 16 degrees on Sunday.
To see more Glasgow weather, visit the Met Office site.