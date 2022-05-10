Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 18°c this weekend

Glasgow is set to enjoys highs of 18 degrees this weekend, according to the Met Office.

On Wednesday, we can expect a dull and wet day in most of the region, with Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing an overcast of clouds with slight chances of rain.

However, temperatures look to sit in double figures between 11 to 14 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, the showers look to continue on for us in most of the areas although, Cumbernauld still looks to show an overcast with temperatures remaining in double figures between 10 to 12 degrees celsius.

It’ll get warm in Glasgow this weekend.