Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 18°c this weekend

On Wednesday, we can expect a dull and wet day in most of the region, with Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing an overcast of clouds with slight chances of rain.
However, temperatures look to sit in double figures between 11 to 14 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, the showers look to continue on for us in most of the areas although, Cumbernauld still looks to show an overcast with temperatures remaining in double figures between 10 to 12 degrees celsius.
As we look towards the end of our week, showers can be expected on the Friday, however, over the weekend we can look forward to basking in the sunshine with temperatures reaching to a high of 18 degrees.