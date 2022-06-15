Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 19°c

It’s time to wheel out the BBQs in Glasgow, according to the Met Office.

On Thursday, we can expect overcast and dull skies in the region, with slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to remain in double figures between 17 to 19 degrees.

Moving on to the end of our week on Friday, a wet day by the looks of it as we can expect light showers in the region.

Temperatures look to remain in double figures in Cumbernauld, reaching to a high of 16 degrees with other areas sitting between 13 to 15 degrees.

As we look at our weekend, we can expect cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. However, temperatures do dip slightly but still look to remain in double figures.