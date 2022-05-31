On Wednesday, we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld can expect sunshine in that area. Temperatures look to reach to a high of 16 degrees, with other areas sitting between 14 to 15 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, dull, cloudy skies can be expected in most of the region with slight chances of rain in the areas. Motherwell can expect some light rain. Temperatures, look to sit in double figures still between 13 to 15 degrees.
5 day forecast: as we look towards the end of the week on Friday, a wet day can be expected. But over the weekend, we can thankfully look forward to sunshine as the temperatures look to rise to a high of 21 degrees.