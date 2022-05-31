As most of us look forward to a long weeknd, temperatures look rise to a high of 21°c

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld can expect sunshine in that area. Temperatures look to reach to a high of 16 degrees, with other areas sitting between 14 to 15 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Thursday, dull, cloudy skies can be expected in most of the region with slight chances of rain in the areas. Motherwell can expect some light rain. Temperatures, look to sit in double figures still between 13 to 15 degrees.