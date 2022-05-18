Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double figures until next week, says Met Office

Temperatures are to remain in double figures until next week, according to the Met Office.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:00 pm

On Thursday, we can expect sunny spells in the entire region with slight chances of rain in most areas. Temperatures look to remain in double digits between 14 to 18 degrees.

Moving on to the end of our week on Friday, that sunshine looks to turn into dull, cloudy skies in the areas.

Some rain to be expected in some parts, however, Cumbernauld and Motherwell look to stay dry with temperatures remaining in double figures between 13 to 15 degrees.

As we look at the weekend, a wet day on Saturday, with dull skies on the Sunday. However, looking into next week on Monday, the rain looks to continue over for us.

It’ll get warm in Glasgow this weekend.
TemperaturesGlasgow