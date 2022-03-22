Glasgow weather update: City warmer than Madrid and Athens on Wednesday

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

Beautiful sunshine on Wednesday is to be expected, as the sunny spells continue, with temperatures reaching to as high as 17 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, and the sun looks to have been dimmed down.

An overcast day in most of the region, although Milngavie is showing slight chances of rain, however, nothing too bad. Cumbernauld is showing some clouds in the area as well. Temperatures remain in double figures between 12 to 13 degrees.