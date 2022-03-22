Glasgow weather update: City warmer than Madrid and Athens on Wednesday

Beautiful sunshine on Wednesday is to be expected, as the sunny spells continue, with temperatures reaching to as high as 17 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, and the sun looks to have been dimmed down.
An overcast day in most of the region, although Milngavie is showing slight chances of rain, however, nothing too bad. Cumbernauld is showing some clouds in the area as well. Temperatures remain in double figures between 12 to 13 degrees.
And now for the 5 day forecast as we look towards the end of the week. The clouds follow through on Friday, but the good news is that the sunshine looks to be back for us on our weekend, with temperatures reaching to a high of 15 degrees celsius.