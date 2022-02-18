Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

As we move towards the weekend, on Saturday, we can expect rain and sleet in most areas. Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing winter sunshine, with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 4 to 6 degrees celcius.

Moving on to Sunday, which is set to be overcast in Glasgow with slight chances of rain. Although, heavy showers look to be in full force in the rest of the region. Temperatures at double figures in Motherwell at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 7 to 9 degrees.

A yellow weather warning is in place for high winds on Sunday, as the next storm, storm Franklin, rolls in.