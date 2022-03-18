Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

As the weekend approaches, we can expect sunshine in the entire region, with no chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures are to hit double figures in all areas with Cumbernauld and Motherwell reaching highs of 16 degrees.

Moving on to Sunday, the sunny spells looks to continue over in the region with temperatures still in double figures for us - a great chance to keep your sunglasses on and enjoy the beautiful weather. Temperatures to sit between 10 to 11 degrees.