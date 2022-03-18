As the weekend approaches, we can expect sunshine in the entire region, with no chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures are to hit double figures in all areas with Cumbernauld and Motherwell reaching highs of 16 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, the sunny spells looks to continue over in the region with temperatures still in double figures for us - a great chance to keep your sunglasses on and enjoy the beautiful weather. Temperatures to sit between 10 to 11 degrees.
And now for the 5 day forecast, as we look ahead of next week on Monday, the sun looks to continue. On Tuesday we can expect some clouds with rain and on Wednesday, we can go back to enjoying the sunshine at 16 degrees.