On Saturday we can expect beautiful sunshine in the region with temperatures sitting in double figures. Cumbernauld will have highs of 18 degrees with other areas sitting between 14 to 17 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, the sunny spells roll over as the sunshine continues in the region. It will still be quite warm as the temperatures sit in double figures - between 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.
5 day forecast: As we look ahead of next week on Monday, we can expect a dull day with clouds. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there could be rain for us in the area, however, temperatures still remain in double figures between 10 to 15 degrees.