As we move towards the end of our week on Friday, we can expect sunny spells across the region with temperatures sitting in double figures with Cumbernauld with a high of 18 degrees.
Moving on to the weekend. On Saturday, the beautiful sunshine continues in the region. Temperatures still remain in double figures with Motherwell reaching to a high of 18 degrees with other areas sitting between 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.
5 day forecast: on Sunday, the sunny spells continue with no chance of rain and as we look ahead of next week on Monday, we can expect clouds and on Tuesday chances of heavy snow with temperatures dropping to as low as 4 degrees.