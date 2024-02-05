Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow and the surrounding area should expect heavy rain and strong winds today, February 5.

The worst of the weather will hit Argyll and the West Coast, while those living further south of Glasgow and further West along the central belt can expect, dry, cloudy weather with a chance of rain later.

It's set to be a cold one too, with the maximum temprature rising to at most 10 °C. Expect strong southwesterly winds if you're planning on taking your umbrella out at all today. The Met office predicts: "A cloudy day with rain, heavy at times, across Argyll. Central Belt and south mainly dry and cloudy although some rain possible later. Windy with fresh to strong southwesterly winds."

A cloudy evening is expected, albeit somewhat drier than during the day - but South Ayrshire is likely still to see rain late into the night.

Into Tuesday, February 6, denizens of Greater Glasgow can expect a drier, colder, and brighter day with a smaller chance of short rainfall.