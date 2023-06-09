Looking to get away from it all this weekend? Here’s some more intimate clubs outside Glasgow!

Glasgow has the best nightlife in Scotland - there’s no doubt about that - with hundreds of pubs (many of which in the city centre have a late-night license) and dozens of nightclubs spread in every corner of the city.

The thing is about clubbing in Glasgow: it can get a bit crowded on the weekend. Whether the clubs of Glasgow are full of students, the older crowd, or otherwise, it can get frustrating trying to find your pals through the labyrinth of ravers in Glasgow’s mega-nightclubs.

That’s why today we wanted to give some credit to the less busy, but nonetheless incredible, nightclubs of Greater Glasgow - whether they be tiny one-room affairs in rural Western Scotland or larger more modern clubs in bigger towns like Paisley or East Kilbride.

Here’s the top 10 best small-town nightclubs of Greater Glasgow!

1 . Wishaw: Soul Suite / Live Lounge Forget your multi-tiered mega clubs like the Garage that have 100 seperate rooms all with different themes - you know what you’re getting with the Live Lounge (the club formerly known as Soul Suite), a single room with sticky carpets and absolutely fantastic patter. It’s the only place in town open past 1 on a weekend, so you can always Wishaw’s late-night partiers here.

2 . Shotts: Rumours Shotts is a tiny wee town in North Lanarkshire - not the kind of conurbation where you’d expect to find a nightclub, and yet there it is. It’s been running for well over a decade and in stark contrast to the towns rural charm, it’s a great - if wild - night out.

3 . Coatbridge: Eden In our humble opinion, Eden is the best nightclub in Coatbridge (of which there are three). With a lush interior and great live local DJs, it’s well worth a visit.

4 . Hamilton: ROC There’s been a nightclub of some iteration on the street for decades in Hamilton. Once upon a time the Hamilton Palace was the place to go in the South Lanarkshire town - now ROC is the place to be.