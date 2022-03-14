Glasgow weather update Monday 14 March plus five-day forecast

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

On Tuesday we can expect it to be overcast across the region. Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing slight chances of rain, however, temperatures sit at 9 degrees.

On to Wednesday and those clouds turn into rain for most of the areas, although it looks like there will be some mist in Cumbernauld and Motherwell and again, slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees.