Glasgow weather update Monday 14 March plus five-day forecast

On Tuesday we can expect it to be overcast across the region. Cumbernauld and Motherwell showing slight chances of rain, however, temperatures sit at 9 degrees.
On to Wednesday and those clouds turn into rain for most of the areas, although it looks like there will be some mist in Cumbernauld and Motherwell and again, slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees.
And now on to the 5 day forecast, as we look at Thursday the clouds continue over, but as we move towards the end of the week, we can thankfully look forward to sunny spells on Friday and Saturday with temperatures sitting in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees Celsius.