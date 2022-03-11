10 events in Glasgow to look forward to this summer

With March well underway, summer is just around the corner and with it, a range of events in Glasgow.

While things will hopefully be back to ‘normal’ after the last two years of Covid restrictions, we take a look at some events to look forward to in Glasgow this summer.

Benidorm Bingo

Where: AXM Glasgow, 90 Glassford Street G1

When: Saturday July 2nd 7-11pm or Saturday August 6th 7-11pm

Price: £16.49 from Eventbrite

What to expect: This night promises a bingo experience like no other. Presented by FunnyBoyz drag artists the night will mix outrageous comedy, live cabaret, prizes galore, unlimited popcorn and a glass of fizz.

Glasgow Pizza Run 2022

Where: Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, Saltmarket G1 5DB

When: Saturday 17 September 9.30am to 1.30pm

Price: £12.99 to £20.99 depending on category and distance. Check Eventbrite for more information.

What to expect: Grab a slice of family fun at a must-go day out, starting with a fun run and ending with pizza at the finish line. There’s a 5k, 10k and a 2k ‘family dash’ to suit all ages and abilities, and you won’t want to miss Mr Pizza guiding you through his legendary disco warm up beforehand.

Glasgow Fun Puzzle Treasure Hunt

Where: Glasgow Central Station, Gordon Street

When: Daily at 10am

Price: From £14.99 from Eventbrite

What to expect: Discover Glasgow in this unique outdoor treasure hunt that will visit an array of the city’s best-loved landmarks and historical sights. You’ll be given a map, compass and cryptic clues to guide you around the 2-3 hour hunt. If you successfully find where the final clue leads you, you’ll enjoy 20% off your food bill.

Sausage and Cider Festival

Where: The Briggait, G1 5HZ

When: Saturday 30th July 2 sessions - 12pm-5pm or 6pm-11pm and Sunday 31st July either 12pm-5pm or 6pm-10pm

Price: £11.10 to £16.65 from Eventbrite

What to expect: Enjoy Glasgow’s first Sausage & Cider Festival this summer. This two day event has an afternoon or evening slot to choose from, but both sessions will include live music, plenty of craft cider and posh sausages. If you don’t like cider there’s a prosecco and gin bar, and if you’re feeling adventurous why not sign up for one of the eating contests? Over 18s only.

Hair workshop for Dads

Where: Glasgow School of Massage, 21-29 Hathaway Street, G20 8TD

When: 9 July 10am – 11.30am

Price: Free but with a suggested donation of £10

What to expect: Come and get your braid on at this hands-on workshop designed especially for dads who struggle to keep up with the hairstyle demands of their little ones. Master the art of a ponytail, bunches and French plait. You need to bring along your child, hairbrush, hair ties and hair bands.

Glasgow Anime & Gaming Con

Where: Glasgow Hilton, 36 Cambridge Street, G2 3HN

When: Saturday 9 July from 11am to Sunday 10 July 11pm

Price: £13.52 - £27.54 from Eventbrite

What to expect: Suitable for all ages, this two day event will include gaming tournaments, interactive events such as the Artist Alley where you can hone your Manga artistic skills, stage events, an Anime Viewing Room to view the latest titles bought to you by Crunchyroll and MVM, performances from J-Pop, a talent show and a Cosplay competition and auction. Fancy dress is optional – but part of the fun.

Colourboxx

Where Bellahouston Park.

When Saturday, 25 June.

Price: £49.50, plus booking fee. Buy at colourboxx.com/tickets.

What to expect: A new music festival bringing live acts Years & Years, Becky Hill, Joesef, and more, to the city with “an abundance of colour.” The one-day event will also feature drag acts, comedy, lip-sync and karaoke across four stages.

TRNSMT Festival

Where: Glasgow Green.

When: Friday, 8 - Sunday, 10 July.

Price: Prices start from £69, plus booking fee, for a day ticket. Buy at trnsmtfest.com/tickets.

What to expect: Headliners Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi, joined by The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid and Beabadoobee.

Gerry Cinnamon

Where: Hampden Park.

When: Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 July.

Price: Prices start from £41.25, including booking fees. Buy at Ticketmaster.

What to expect: The Castlemilk-born underdog turned arena superstar will be playing fan favourites to huge crowds. Expect ‘Canter’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘Where We’re Going’ and - of course - ‘Belter’. Travis and Jake Bugg are supporting.

Summer Nights

Where: Kelvingrove Bandstand.

When: Wednesday, 27 July - Saturday, 13 August.

Price: Tickets are £38.50, with booking fees. Buy at Ticketmaster.