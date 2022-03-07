Glasgow weather update Monday 7 March plus five-day forecast

On Tuesday, we can thankfully expect sunny spells across the entire region. Cumbernauld and Motherwell hitting double figures in temperatures, whilst other areas sit between 7 to 8 degrees celcius.
Moving on to Wednesday, and it looks like a slight change in weather as it’s set to be overcast in the region, however, some chances of rain. Motherwell showing some patchy showers in the area as well. Temperatures to sit between 8 to 9 degrees.
5 day forecast: on Thursday, we can expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain, and on Friday that rain looks to continue over - although on Saturday, we can expect the sunshine to come back for us. Temperatures to sit between 8 to 9 degrees.