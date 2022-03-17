Glasgow weather update Thursday 17 March plus five-day forecast: Warm weekend ahead

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

Looking towards the end of the week on Friday, it is looking sunny with no chance of rain in the entire region. We can thankfully look forward to temperatures hitting double figures, sitting between 11 to 13 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to the weekend, a great start to our days off as, on Saturday, the sunny spells looks to continue with no rain. Temperatures also look to sit in double figures that day, with most of the region at 14 degrees and Motherwell at 15 degrees Celsius.