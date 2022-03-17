Glasgow weather update Thursday 17 March plus five-day forecast: Warm weekend ahead

Looking towards the end of the week on Friday, it is looking sunny with no chance of rain in the entire region. We can thankfully look forward to temperatures hitting double figures, sitting between 11 to 13 degrees.
Moving on to the weekend, a great start to our days off as, on Saturday, the sunny spells looks to continue with no rain. Temperatures also look to sit in double figures that day, with most of the region at 14 degrees and Motherwell at 15 degrees Celsius.
And now for the 5 day forecast, on Sunday the sunshine continues. As we look ahead to next week, on Monday we can expect to see cloudy skies and on Tuesday it looks the same with slight chance of rain to be expected.