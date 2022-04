Glasgow should get warmer weather and clearer conditions on Wednesday.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 14 degrees throughout the afternoon, with the warmest spell between 3 and 6pm.

We can expect overcast conditions throughout most of the day, however, Glaswegians could enjoy a two-hour spell, around 5-6pm, of clear skies and bright sunshine.

We could get some rain in the early morning, around 6am, but it should clear up by 7am.

Glasgow will be hosting COP26 next month.