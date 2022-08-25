Many parts of the UK will experience drier and brighter conditions over the August bank holiday.

Glasgow has seen recent thunderstorms , but calmer conditions are expected in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

And residents in Glasgow are undoubtedly hoping to cap off their summer in style, with good weather determining family plans or get-togethers with friends before the children return to schools.

While much of the UK saw significant rainfall on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26, Glasgow has been fortunate with clear weather, which is expected to continue.

Now that we look forward to a three-day weekend from August 27 to August 29 - the last bank holiday before Christmas - can we expect some nice weather as well?

Here’s what the Met Office has said about the chances of us enjoying some bank holiday sun.

The Met Office predicts dry weather for Glasgow over the bank holiday weekend

What does Bank Holiday weekend look like in Glasgow?

According to the Met Office , while it’s been a muggy week so far, with rain affecting the western and northern regions of the UK, the remainder of the week will see the rain move eastward.

The Met Office is currently anticipating more settled weather with warm sunny breaks over the Bank Holiday weekend. Showers are possible, but they are most likely to occur before the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be gloomy, with temperatures slightly above average in the south and Bank Holiday Monday should be fine and dry.

What is the weather forecast for Bank Holiday weekend in Glasgow?

Thursday, August 25

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells, with the possibility of an isolated rain this afternoon, with light winds. Maximum temperature is 20°C.

Tonight

Increasing cloudiness this evening and overnight, with a risk of patchy light rain in the early hours. Minimum temperature is 10°C.

Friday, August 26

Friday will begin gloomy, with intermittent rain falling throughout the morning. Showers throughout the afternoon, but clearing east to leave a dry and bright evening. Maximum temperature is 17°C.

Saturday, August 27 to Monday August 29

Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny, with a chance of rain on Monday. Sunday will be cloudier, with spotty rain approaching from the west, but dryer in the afternoon. Monday will be bright and dry.

What is the weather like after the August Bank Holiday?

August 29 to September 7

A dry start to the period with sunny spells, especially in the west, with the possibility of an isolated shower in the far southwest and a strong breeze across southern coastal areas.

Throughout the week and into September, high pressure will prevail, delivering fine and dry weather to most places. Rain is possible in the west and northwest at times, and thundery showers are possible in the south and east. Winds have returned to being typically light.

The end of this phase could be marked by a move to more unsettled weather, most likely in the north and west, with the south and east seeing the most dry weather.